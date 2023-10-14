Penn State vs. UMass football: How to watch on TV or stream for Saturday

After having last week off from football action, Penn State is back on the field this weekend for homecoming in State College. Penn State looks to keep its undefeated record in play with a favorable matchup at home against UMass, one of the worst teams in the nation.

Penn State is a massive favorite this weekend against the Minutemen and there is a great chance to pile up some big stats before giving key players an early rest. Penn State could also play this game extremely simple and still feel good about securing a win. Penn State has a big game next week at Ohio State, so the most important thing this week is just getting out of the weekend without taking any hits on the injury report.

Here is how to watch Penn State’s game on Saturday afternoon.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire