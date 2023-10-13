Penn State vs. UMass: Breaking down the matchups

Oct. 13—When Penn State has the ball

KEY TO THE GAME

Offensive line vs. Defensive line

The Minutemen have been one of the worst defenses in the nation this season, and it starts up front. UMass plays a traditional four-down front with some bigger players, led in the middle by 310-pounder Billy Wooden, who has 4 1/2 sacks. But DT Cletus Methurin has been tough to handle at times, and end Marcus Bradley is one of the team's leading tacklers.

They haven't faced a line close to as good as Penn State's though, through their seven games. LT Olu Fashanu still has never allowed a sack, and his play still overshadows a pretty good rebound season from RT Caedan Wallace. UMass has to hold its own in the trenches to have a chance, but when you rank among the five worst teams in the nation in rushing defense, scoring defense and explosive plays allowed percentage, it's a sign you aren't getting it done in the trenches. EDGE: Penn State

Quarterbacks/Receivers vs. Secondary

Probably not the best time to bring this up, but if the Nittany Lions were going to work on forcing a deep passing game into existence, this might be the week to do it. The lack of a pass rush or the ability to stop the run certainly doesn't help UMass's secondary, which is led by former Penn State backup safety Tyler Rudolph. Penn State is excited about the return of a completely healthy receiver Harrison Wallace III this week, and resuming his role as a top target for QB Drew Allar might be something to watch. EDGE: Penn State

Running backs vs. Linebackers

The guess is that some big plays finally are going to pop for Penn State, with Nick Singleton clearly getting into more of a groove with regular carries against Northwestern before the bye. Kaytron Allen's health status will be worth monitoring early on. Franklin didn't offer an update on him specifically this week, but he didn't say he wouldn't play, either. Weird stat of the game: Of UMass leading tackler Gerrell Johnson's 32 tackles, only nine are solo. Might say a bit about this unit's overall speed. EDGE: Penn State

When UMass has the ball

Offensive line vs. Defensive line

As tough a season as UMass has had defensively, they've been as good on offense, thanks mostly to their skill position talent. But this is a bigger offensive line that wants to mix it up in the trenches and might have issues with Penn State's quickness. LT Jonny Hassard is solid, but the Minutemen have had issues at times protecting the quarterback, allowing three sacks per game. DE Adisa Isaac is starting to pick up steam, and this seems like the type of game where backups Zuriah Fisher and Amin Vanover will pad their sack numbers. EDGE: Penn State

Quarterbacks/Receivers vs. Secondary

Penn State heavily recruited UMass' gifted starting quarterback, Taisun Phommachanh. While he never found his footing in previous stops at Clemson and Georgia Tech, he was off to a strong start at UMass before leaving with an injury in the second game against Auburn. It's arguable that Arizona transfer Anthony Simpson might be the biggest challenge corners Kalen King and Johnny Dixon will have seen to date. He leads UMass with 33 catches and is averaging a whopping 17.2 yards per catch on them. EDGE: Penn State

Running backs vs. Linebackers

UMass has to get a big game out of RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, a Rutgers transfer averaging better than 5 yards per carry who has scored six times. He's their only chance to stay close. Penn State will be challenged though, because not only is Lynch-Adams a capable runner, but he and backup Greg Desrosiers Jr. are a big part of the passing game. They'll have to be again Saturday to keep Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter honest. This might be a game where the Lions need to use Dominic DeLuca for more reps defensively. EDGE: Penn State

Special teams

Kicking game

This might be the strength of UMass' team. Kicker Cameron Carson has a pretty good leg and has nailed a 49-yard field goal this year. Two of his five misses are beyond that point. Punter C.J. Kolodziey is averaging a bit better than 42 yards per punt, but he has been a pretty good directional kicker who can boom one when necessary. Penn State is getting stronger in the kicking and punting games, but kickoff specialist Gabriel Nwosu will have to be on his game, ensuring touchbacks against a good kickoff returner. EDGE: Penn State

Return game

This is another week Singleton should get some chances to break a return, but he is coming off a shaky outing against Northwestern. Desrosiers Jr. is averaging nearly 20 per return, but he takes a lot of chances near the end zone and has nearly hit some home runs this year to give UMass some field position advantages. EDGE: Penn State

