Penn State vs. UMass: Behind the numbers

Oct. 15—Player of the game

PR/CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Returning punts for the first time since high school, Hardy looked like a natural. The senior had scoring returns of 56 and 68 yards, becoming the first Nittany Lion ever with two punt-return TDs in the same game. He also had two pass breakups on defense.

Game balls

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State: Caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

DE Adisa Isaac, Penn State: Recorded four tackles, 3 1/2 for loss and 2 1/2 sacks in the first half.

LB Dominic DeLuca, Penn State: Blocked a punt, threw a key block on Hardy's first punt return, broke up a pass and made three tackles.

By the numbers

1: Turnover for Penn State's offense, its first of the season.

3: Touchdown catches for Penn State tight ends, two by Theo Johnson, one by Tyler Warren.

7: Consecutive drives that ended in a touchdown for Penn State from the first quarter through the penultimate drive of the fourth.

36: Consecutive quarters in which Penn State has scored, the longest streak in the nation.

