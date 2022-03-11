Penn State vs. Purdue: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After a wild upset of Ohio State on Thursday night, Penn State continues Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament play on Friday night with a showdown against the Purdue Boilermakers. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Tip time for Penn State and Purdue is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, although the exact start time will be determined by the conclusion of the first game of the evening portion of the schedule between Wisconsin and Michigan State. You can catch the game on Big Ten Network.

Gameday odds for Penn State vs. Purdue

Penn State lost the one regular-season meeting against Purdue, where head coach Micah Shrewsberry previously served as an assistant coach. The Nittany Lions lost a home game to Purdue in early January when Purdue was the No. 3 team in the nation. Penn State put up a good fight though, losing 74-67.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Purdue -8.5

Penn State money line: +320

Purdue money line: -420

Over-under: 134.5

Penn State vs. Purdue injury report

The good news for each team is there are no lingering injury concerns coming into this game. The Boilermakers will be as fresh as they come after getting a lucrative double-bye in the Big Ten tournament seeding.

The biggest question for Penn State is how much gas is left in the tank after two exhausting come-from-behind victories in the first two rounds of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.

Best bet and prediction

Penn State has trailed at halftime in each of their first two games of their Big Ten tournament run, so it stands to reason that there is a good chance they could once again be trailing at the half against the Boilermakers. So the best bet in this one may be the first-half line.

Purdue is favored by 4.5 points in the first-half, which may be your best bet on Friday night. Penn State has seemingly made good adjustments at halftime the past two days, and they could put up a better fight after halftime once again. But even if the Nittany Lions are playing with some good energy at the start of this one, Purdue is a far better opponent.

So your best bet here is that first-half line with Purdue -4.5.

Prediction: Purdue 70, Penn State 61

