Penn State vs. Ohio State: Breaking down the matchups

Oct. 20—When Penn State has the ball

Offensive line vs. Defensive line

Penn State has had issues handling Buckeyes rushers off the edge in recent years, but it finds itself in a good position to handle that Saturday. LT Olu Fashanu hasn't allowed a sack all season, and RT Caedan Wallace has been nearly as strong. The key here will be Ohio State's ability to make the Nittany Lions one-dimensional in the run game. The Buckeyes rank fourth in the Big Ten against the run, but even with talented ends J.T. Tuimoloao and Jack Sawyer, they've struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks. Ohio State has just 10 sacks this season, and the D-line has been credited with just six hurries. EDGE: Penn State

Quarterback/Receivers vs. Secondary

Sophomore Drew Allar is returning home, and Penn State is hoping he won't have to throw them to victory. Head coach James Franklin praised Allar's willingness to take what he is given in the passing game, and Ohio State plays into that with a defense that refuses to allow big plays. Sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke is one of the better players in the conference at his position, but it's Ohio State's safeties, led by senior Josh Proctor, that has made it especially difficult on opposing receivers. Tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren might be Penn State's best matchup advantages. EDGE: Ohio State

Running backs vs. Linebackers

This is a good matchup of veteran groups that are the cornerstones of both units. Both Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton looked fresh against UMass last week, and 4-to-5-yard runs are starting to turn into 7-to-8-yard gains. They'll be the stiffest test yet for an Ohio State defense that has been stout at times. But Notre Dame ran for 4.5 yards per carry on 39 attempts against Tommy Eichenberg and company, and Penn State certainly would sign up for that this week. EDGE: Penn State

When Ohio State has the ball

Offensive line vs. Defensive line

Merely having a pretty good offensive line and not the Buckeyes' typical outstanding one has been a point of contention in Columbus all season. But guards Matt Jones and Donovan Jackson were strong last week against Purdue, helping spur the running game. They've allowed just 10 sacks all season, too. However, they've seen nothing like the Penn State front four. DE Adisa Isaac arguably has been Penn State's best player this season, and he's coming off a 2.5-sack effort last week. Chop Robinson has been dominant off the other edge, and the Lions are second in the nation in rushing defense. EDGE: Penn State

KEY TO THE GAME

Quarterback/Receivers vs. Secondary

In this matchup last season, Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 10 passes for 185 in last season's comeback win over Penn State. If he approaches those numbers again, the Nittany Lions likely are leaving Columbus with another loss.

Harrison might be the best player in college football, and he's going to connect with QB Kyle McCord for his share of plays, even against a Lions secondary that has been lights-out. But cornerbacks Kalen King and Johnny Dixon are going to have to deny Harrison and fellow sophomore standout Emeka Egbuka some of the big-play opportunities that have really gotten this offense rolling in a few games this season. EDGE: Ohio State

Running backs vs. Linebackers

This will be intriguing from an Ohio State perspective. The Buckeyes' top two backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, missed last week's game but are expected back this week. However, backup Dallan Hayden gave them a more consistent presence with an 11-carry, 76-yard effort against Purdue. Penn State has gotten solid all-around play against the run from their linebackers this season, specifically MLB Kobe King. But they'll need Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs to be impact players Saturday in the passing game. EDGE: Penn State

Special teams

Kicking game

Ohio State is steady in this area. Punter Jesse Mirco is averaging 43 yards per punt and has been a consistent contributor for several seasons. Kicker Jayden Fielding has made all seven of his field goal attempts. One potential knock: The Buckeyes are only finding touchbacks at a 56.1 percent clip. Not bad, but it may open the door for some Penn State returns. Penn State punter Riley Thompson is averaging better than 46 yards per punt in his last two games, though, and both teams are vying to play a field position game. EDGE: Ohio State

Return game

The Nittany Lions got two punt return scores from Daequan Hardy last week, in addition to a 37-yard return from Kaden Saunders. Ohio State might look to play keep-away there, and the Lions are going to likely do the same with Egbuka, a dangerous punt returner in his own right, though he has struggled somewhat this season. His longest return is just 8 yards. EDGE: Penn State

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X