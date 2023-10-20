Penn State vs. Ohio State: The series history

Oct. 20—The Series: 239th meeting; Ohio State leads, 24-14

The last meeting: L, 44-31; Oct. 29, 2022

Same old story. Same old song and dance.

Penn State had mighty Ohio State backed firmly into the corner, but it snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Quarterback Sean Clifford threw three interceptions, freshman DE J.T. Tuimoloao dominated the offensive line, and the No. 2 Buckeyes scored 28 fourth-quarter points to stun No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions led at halftime, then grabbed a 21-16 lead with 9:21 to play on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen. But as they always seem to, the Buckeyes had some fourth quarter magic ready to unleash on the Lions. A 41-yard touchdown run by RB TreVeyon Henderson finally got the potent Buckeyes offense going against a stout Nittany Lions defense. A whopping 174 of Ohio State's 452 total yards came during an 11-play stretch in the fourth quarter when they pulled away.

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X