Penn State vs. Ohio State: Where to watch

Oct. 20—No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

When: 12 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium

TV: FOX

Streaming: Foxsports.com

Web: www.gopsusports.com

Radio: WILK 910 AM (Scranton), 980 AM (Wilkes-Barre) and 1300 AM (Hazleton)

Satellite: SiriusXM Ch. 196 (Penn State feed), Ch. 82 (Ohio State feed)

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.

If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModeratoriconTrusted User