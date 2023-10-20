Penn State vs. Ohio State: Where to watch
Oct. 20—No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
When: 12 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ohio Stadium
TV: FOX
Streaming: Foxsports.com
Web: www.gopsusports.com
Radio: WILK 910 AM (Scranton), 980 AM (Wilkes-Barre) and 1300 AM (Hazleton)
Satellite: SiriusXM Ch. 196 (Penn State feed), Ch. 82 (Ohio State feed)
