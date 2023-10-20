Penn State vs. Ohio State: By the numbers
Oct. 20—1: Offensive turnover committed by Penn State this season
10: Turnovers by Penn State in its last six games against Ohio State, all losses
11: Consecutive wins, all by more than 14 points, for Penn State
12: Times ESPN's College Gameday pregame show will have aired from a Penn State-Ohio State game, after Saturday
15: Players with at least one sack this season for Penn State; Ohio State has 10 sacks total
