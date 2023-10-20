Penn State vs. Ohio State: By the numbers

Oct. 20—1: Offensive turnover committed by Penn State this season

10: Turnovers by Penn State in its last six games against Ohio State, all losses

11: Consecutive wins, all by more than 14 points, for Penn State

12: Times ESPN's College Gameday pregame show will have aired from a Penn State-Ohio State game, after Saturday

15: Players with at least one sack this season for Penn State; Ohio State has 10 sacks total

