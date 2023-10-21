Penn State vs. Ohio State live score, updates, highlights from Nittany Lions' Week 8 game

Two of the top teams in all of college football are ready to face off in Week 8. And they just happen to be within the same division of the Big Ten conference.

No. 6 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten play) will pit its undefeated record against No. 3 Ohio State's identical mark. Whoever comes away from Ohio Stadium with a win will not only have bragging rights, but also a tremendous leg up in the Big Ten East division standings. Considering No. 2 Michigan also is in the division, Saturday's game could go a long way in determining who wins the Big Ten championship (and makes the College Football Playoff).

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin doesn't have the most sterling record against ranked opponents, something that is doubly true when taking into account his record vs. Ohio State. Still, this Penn State team could be perhaps his best chance to upend the Buckeyes for the first time since the 2016 college football season.

Follow along for live scores, updates and highlights from the pivotal Big Ten East game between Penn State and Ohio State:

Penn State vs. Ohio State score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Penn State — — — — — Ohio State — — — — —

Penn State vs. Ohio State live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff at noon ET.

11:25 a.m.: Some pregame scenes from Ohio Stadium:

James Franklin, Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions have arrived pic.twitter.com/iaersnJ3ZA — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) October 21, 2023

The Penn State contingent building in the Shoe … 65 minutes to kick pic.twitter.com/tmsH8urPIb — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) October 21, 2023

Watch Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton get their pregame work done … pic.twitter.com/8ZbIPr9fpg — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) October 21, 2023

10:35 a.m.: Penn State's injury report isn't quite as extensive, with only tight end Andrew Rappleyea and defensive end Smith Vilbert out, according to the Nittany Lions' pregame availability report.

No surprises on Penn State’s availability report pic.twitter.com/cAkhKmMeJ0 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

10:30 a.m.: With kickoff 90 minutes away, there are some key injuries that could impact the game's outcome. Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson will miss the matchup against Penn State while wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable, according to the Buckeyes' pregame availability report.

Ohio State will be without Denzel Burke and TreVeyon Henderson against Penn State, while Emeka Egbuka is listed as questionable on the Buckeyes’ pregame availability report: https://t.co/sBjFT2x6tb — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) October 21, 2023

What channel is Penn State vs. Ohio State on today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Penn State and Ohio State's game will be the Fox "Big Noon Kickoff" game, meaning the contest will air nationally on Fox. Streaming options include the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. Another option is Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Penn State vs. Ohio State start time

Date : Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: Noon ET

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes' Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium, Ohio.

Penn State vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20

Spread: Ohio State (-4.5)

Over/under: 45.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -190 | Penn State +155

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17 Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

