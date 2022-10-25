Penn State vs. Ohio State: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

For the second time this season, Penn State is taking on the role of an underdog when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State in week 9. Penn State is no stranger to being an underdog against the Buckeyes, of course, but Penn State is a big home underdog this weekend against one of the best teams in the college football rankings according to the odds from BetMGM.

Ohio State has been taking care of business with authority this season with the closest call coming in the season opener against Notre Dame. Few teams have been able to slow down the Buckeye offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and a terrific receiving duo of Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. But Penn State regained some self-confidence last weekend with the way it pulled away from Minnesota with a strong second-half effort, and quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten offensive player of the week for his effort.

Penn State has tended to play Ohio State closer than any other Big Ten team over the past decade, although the Buckeyes have held a decisive upper hand in the series. Here is a look at the odds and for this week’s matchup along with some notes to keep in mind as the week progresses.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Ohio State -15.5

Penn State money line: +500

Ohio State money line: -700

Over-under: 61.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Penn State vs. Ohio State injury report

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State and Penn State are both going into the game relatively healthy at the key spots on the depth chart, although both teams have a handful of injuries taking a slight ding to the depth.

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar is questionable for his availability this weekend after missing last week’s game with an unspecified injury.

Penn State will possibly be without wide receiver [autotag]Jaden Dottin[/autotag] for a fourth straight game due to an undisclosed injury. The Nittany Lions will also continue to be without freshman tight end [autotag]Jerry Cross[/autotag], although his return from an undisclosed injury could be set for early November.

Story continues

Betting Trends

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Best Bet

After three weeks of not being able to cover the spread as a favorite or an underdog, Penn State came through in a big way last weekend against Minnesota. Penn State blew away the five-point point spread with a 45-17 victory over the Gophers.

Penn State is now 4-3 ATS this season, and the Nittany Lions are 2-2 ATS in home games. As an underdog, Penn State was terrible ATS in their only loss of the season at Michigan. Penn State is 0-1 as an underdog against the spread.

Ohio State has been a big favorite in every game played this season, and the Buckeyes have been hit or miss as a favorite. The Buckeyes are 4-3ATS, which is not to be too unexpected as the lines have been heavily in favor of Ohio State, and covering the kind of numbers Ohio State has seen is difficult even for one of the best teams in the country.

Ohio State is playing just its second road game of the season. The Buckeyes covered as a 27-point favorite at Michigan State earlier this month.

Five of Penn State’s seven games have gone over the point total. The same is true for Ohio State, although the last five games played by the Buckeryes have all gone over after the first two games of the season went under.

Early Prediction

It is incredibly easy to take Ohio State to win this weekend, and history would suggest that is the common sense play. It is noteworthy that the 15.5-point spread in favor of Ohio State is the smallest point spread Ohio State has seen all season long. And there is a history of the Buckeyes having some of their top struggles of the season in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd (which was not available in the 2020 meeting). Could that lead to Penn State coevring a 15.5-point spread? It could!

This is a big moment for Penn State and they may play their best game on defense of the year. If the offense can avoid a slow start, then count on the Nittany Lions giving Ohio State a decent run all afternoon. But Ohio State is too explosive to be held down for too long, and the big plays will lean in favor of the road team.

An early prediction this week would still lean on Ohio State to get a critical blow in the fourth quarter to put this one out of reach and cover the point spread, barely.

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire