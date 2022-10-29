Penn State vs. Ohio State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Penn State hosts Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown sure to have an impact on the Big Ten East Division race. Ohio State comes to Happy Valley as a heavy favorite and looks to continue setting the pace in the East and staying even with Michigan at the top of the division. But Penn State is hoping to play spoiler and keep themselves in the hunt going into the final month of the regular season.

While the games in this series have been staples for the primetime programming, especially in Beaver Stadium, this year’s matchup will take place in the first TV window of the day as FOX’s spotlight game.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game outside of Beaver Stadium this weekend.

Date : Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Penn State vs. Ohio State injury report

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State and Penn State are both going into the game relatively healthy at the key spots on the depth chart, although both teams have a handful of injuries taking a slight ding to the depth.

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar is questionable for his availability this weekend after missing last week’s game with an unspecified injury.

Penn State will possibly be without wide receiver Jaden Dottin for a fourth straight game due to an undisclosed injury. The Nittany Lions will also continue to be without freshman tight end Jerry Cross, although his return from an undisclosed injury could be set for early November.

Players to Watch

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State’s offense is loaded with talent across the board to give Penn State defensive coordinator [autotag]Manny Diaz[/autotag] plenty to focus on. C.J. Stroud continues to rack up his Big Ten-leading touchdown total while remaining among the leading Heisman Trophy candidates.

Stroud has a dynamic receiver duo to count on with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka proving to be the Big Ten’s top receiver combo.

Penn State will counter with a defensive secondary with the kind of individual talent needed to matchup well with the Buckeyes. [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] and [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] along with the continued rise of [autotag]Kalen King[/autotag] gives the Nittany Lions as good a shot as any team in the Big Ten to prevent Ohio State from busting things wide open.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire