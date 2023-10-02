Penn State vs. Northwestern: Report Card

Oct. 2—Quarterbacks: For the first time as a starter, Drew Allar struggled with his accuracy. He didn't get through his progressions often enough and admittedly missed some open receivers. He has yet to play a dominant game on the road. However, he still didn't turn the ball over and set up touchdown drives with two strong throws to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Backup Beau Pribula threw one pass, and it went for a touchdown. GRADE: C-

Running backs: Once Kaytron Allen went down with an upper body injury in the first half, Nick Singleton got his first consistent run of the season. And, it showed. Singleton still didn't break long runs, but he finished with 80 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also had 6 catches for 39 yards and a score. He and backup Trey Potts both had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Potts looks like he can be a contributor in what essentially was a two-man backfield. GRADE: B+

Receivers: KeAndre Lambert-Smith had four catches, but the two he had in the second and third quarters were huge — a 25-yarder and a 35-yarder that set up touchdowns. He's making just about every big play in the passing game, which isn't good. But, it has been effective. Tyler Warren had a key catch that set up a score. Penn State needs Dante Cephas to get a feel for the offense soon, because he's difficult to cover. But, he's also appearing to struggle with his route-running and grasp of the playbook. GRADE: C

Offensive line: Penn State averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, but it ran the ball effectively enough to stay balanced. Allar was sacked just once, and Penn State converted 10 of its 19 third- and fourth-down conversion attempts. The injury to J.B. Nelson, who was off to a good start, is worth monitoring. GRADE: B

Defensive line: Another dominant effort up front, led by DT Zane Durant's three TFL performance. He also had the sack that knocked Northwestern QB Ben Bryant out of the game. Six different defensive linemen had their hands in one of the quarterback sacks, and Northwestern managed just 45 yards on 32 carries. This was the second week in a row Penn State's front controlled the game. GRADE: A

Linebackers: Dominic DeLuca and Kobe King combined for eight tackles, with King recording two TFLs. This group is always around the ball, but that wasn't necessarily a compliment at every juncture Saturday. A badly missed tackle by Curtis Jacobs enabled the Wildcats to convert a third-and-16. That's happening far too often, but all in all, it's difficult to argue with a front four that is in the quarterback's face all day. Another explosive effort from Penn State's three top ends. GRADE: A-

Defensive backs: A Northwestern offense that threw for 400 yards a week ago managed just 130 against Penn State. That was in the face of intense pressure up front, for sure. But corners Kalen King and Johnny Dixon were strong, as usual. Nickel corner Daequan Hardy had a strong late drive to seal the win, drawing an offensive pass interference on one play and intercepting a pass later. Cam Miller's 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half, which Franklin rightly called "ridiculous," is an example of the lapse of concentration this team needs to avoid. GRADE: B+

Special teams: Not great. Singleton fumbled the opening kickoff, and lost it. Northwestern was able to kick a field goal and score really the only way it had a chance to, with great field position. Penn State allowed a few big returns too, and a delay of game penalty on the opening kick of the second half allowed the Wildcats a chance to return one. However, freshman Zion Tracy's tackle on a fake punt by Northwestern might have been one of the biggest plays of the game for Penn State. It helped the Lions put the Wildcats away late. GRADE: C-

Coaching: Franklin tried to warn the Lions that the atmosphere might not be conducive to a strong start. But Penn State sure did start well enough on defense. That might say something. The play-calling got a bit predictable on first down, and it certainly was conservative overall on offense. But Penn State overcame some of the few big mistakes it made by sticking with what it does best, which is attacking the opposing offense with a relentless rush. They toughed out a win, and did so impressively. GRADE: B

