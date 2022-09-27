Penn State vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Penn State vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Penn State (4-0), Northwestern (1-3)

Penn State vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

So what’s going well in this disaster of a run?

If you’re losing to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami University at home, things aren’t going well. However, the passing game has been clicking. Ryan Hilinski and the Cats are good for over 200 yards, and they’re going to keep winging it around.

What’s working? The defense was great against the Miami University passing game, the offensive line hasn’t been bad in pass protection, and the main problem is fixable.

Northwestern has to be Northwestern. It has to control the clock, win the mistake battle, and it has to get physical on the offensive front. It can do all of that, but …

Why Penn State Will Win

The Wildcats can’t stop screwing up.

Northwestern can’t afford to make mistake – EVER. If it halts the giveaways, it has the makeup and style to hang with just about anyone. If it loses the turnover battle, it can lose to Southern Illinois and Miami University.

The team is -5 in turnover margin this year with nine giveaways over the last three weeks.

Penn State? It took the ball away four times in the blowout over Auburn, and then it took the ball away four times against Central Michigan.

It’s going to take the ball away from Northwestern.

The secondary will give up yards – it has hardly been a rock – but it makes plays, the run defense won’t allow a thing, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Penn State keep doing what it’s doing?

One turnover. That’s all it has given up so far with a lonely interception in the opener against Purdue. The penalties haven’t been a problem, the team isn’t making big mistakes, and as long as that holds form, all will be fine.

Northwestern will keep pressing, but it’s at its best when it can control the game with a lead. The team is way overdue for a great performance, but that’s not happening here.

It won’t be a total wipeout – Northwestern will keep throwing – but there won’t be a ton of drama.

Penn State vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Penn State 40, Northwestern 16

Line: Penn State -26.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Penn State vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

