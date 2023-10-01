Penn State vs. Northwestern: Inside the numbers

Oct. 1—Player of the game

DT Zane Durant, Penn State

The symbolic leader of a strong defensive effort for the Nittany Lions. The sophomore defensive tackle finished with three tackles for loss, a sack and a hurry, pacing a group that had seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Game balls

RB Nick Singleton, Penn State: Scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, on the way to 119 total yards of offense.

CB Zion Tracy, Penn State: Made the game's biggest special teams play, tackling Northwestern's Charlie Mangieri short of the sticks on a fake punt attempt in the third quarter.

RB Trey Potts, Penn State: Like Singleton, caught a touchdown and rushed for one.

By the numbers

0: Third-quarter points allowed by Penn State this season.

3: Conversions on third-and-15 or longer for Northwestern.

7: Fumbles in the last two games against Northwestern. Penn State fumbled five times in the 12 games in between.

45: Rushing yards for Northwestern.

