Penn State vs. Nebraska basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday

Penn State men’s basketball will hope to avoid their Big Ten road woes Sunday afternoon when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Penn State has had a couple of rough outings on the road in conference play their last two games away from home, but the Nittany Lions will be a slight road favorite on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln.

Penn State comes into the game with a 14-8 record overall but sits one game below .500 in Big Ten play with a record of 5-6. Nebraska has struggled this season and owns a 10-13 record overall. Nebraska is just 3-9 in Big Ten play for the second-worst Big Ten record this season ahead of only Minnesota.

Broadcast and stream info

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Penn State vs. Nebraska injury report

Penn State continues to be in good health coming into the early February matchup with the Cornhuskers. No Penn State players appear on the updated college basketball injury report. The same, however, cannot be said for Nebraska.

Nebradska’s roster has been hit with a handful of season-ending injuries this season. The Huskers are without three guards (Emmanuel Bandoimel, Ramel Lloyd Jr., and Quaran McPherson) for either season-ending injuries or, in the case of Lloyd Jr., redshirting this season. And forward Juwan Gary is out for the year with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.

Stat leaders

POINTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 17.4 ppg

Derrick Walker, Nebraska 13.4 ppg

REBOUNDS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.8 rpg

Derrick Walker, Nebraska, 7.4 rpg

ASSISTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.0 apg

Sam Griesel, Nebraska 4.0 apg

ESPN BPI Outlook

Penn State is without question the better all-around team on the basketball court, and it should show in this matchup. But there is something about traveling to the far end of the conference for a Sunday afternoon matchup after getting the doors blown off of you in your last two road contests. Still, Penn State losing to Nebraska is not the expected result, even if they will have to go out and fight for it.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index predicts Penn State has a 60.8% chance of winning the game, which should be considered a respectable outlook on the road. Penn State is favored by four points on the road in this one, so the BPI outlook seems pretty fair in that regard.

Other Big Ten games on the schedule

Indiana won the Big Ten game of the weekend on Saturday with a 79-74 upset of No. 1 Purdue, but there are still some Big Ten leftovers for the basketball crowd on Sunday. In addition to Penn State’s game at Nebraska, two other Big Ten games are on the conference schedule for Sunday in a Big Ten tripleheader between CBS and Big Ten Network.

Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten)

1:00 p.m., CBS

Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten)

6:30 p.m. ET

