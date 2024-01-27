Penn State vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Saturday

Penn State returns to the basketball court on Saturday night after getting a quick break. The Nittany Lions will welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to Happy Valley for the annual THON game. With Penn State’s biggest charity event coming up in a couple of weeks, Penn State students will come dressed for the occasion Saturday night with plenty of activities to be held throughout the game.

Penn State will come into the game with a 9-10 record overall, but they are 9-2 at home this season. Penn State’s last home game was Jan. 16, an upset of Wisconsin to hand the Badgers their first conference loss of the season. Penn State is coming off a tough road game at Ohio State that resulted in a 79-67 loss to the Buckeyes.

Minnesota is looking to rebound from a close loss to Wisconsin. The Gophers started off the season with a 12-3 record but have now lost four consecutive games against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

This will be the first of two regular-season meetings between Penn State and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions have won the last three meetings in the series. Penn State has not lost a home game to Minnesota since Jan. 15, 2018. Penn State is 10-10 all-time against Minnesota when playing at home. Minnesota leads the all-time series by a 30-15 margin.

Here is how to watch the game Saturday evening.

Penn State vs. Minnesota Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, Jan. . 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

