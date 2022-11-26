Penn State vs. Michigan State: Stream, TV broadcast info and updates for Saturday

The 2022 college football regular season will close on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium when Penn State hosts Michigan State for the battle for the Land-Grant Trophy. Penn State is also looking to add a 10th win to its record to push for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup, while Michigan State simply needs a win just to become bowl-eligible.

Penn State will honor its seniors before the game, including sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford but could be without some key starters once again as the season comes to a close. Star wide receiver Parker Washignton is out for the season with an injury but head coach James Franklin has said he hopes to see some other players get back on the field., including cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State’s home game against Michigan State will not conflict with the programming for the game of the day in the Big Ten taking place in Columbus, Ohio between Ohio State and Michigan, so Penn State fans have plenty of time to get a few errands done, eat a few plates of Thanksgiving leftovers, or just sit down and watch some college football on rivalry Saturday.

Here’s how to catch Saturday’s game.

TV and stream information for Penn State-Michigan State

Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Updates

Penn State has been dealing with some late-season injury concerns that could carry over into this weekend’s final game of the regular season. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is reportedly day-to-day after missing the last two games due to appendicitis. His status for this weekend remains unclear.

The status of wide receiver Parker Washington was cleared up this week when head coach James Franklin announced Washington was done for the season with an undisclosed injury. Penn State’s leading receiver did not travel with the team to Rutgers last weekend for an undisclosed injury amid rumors swirling of a possible season-ending injury.

Penn State running back [autotag]Keyvone Lee[/autotag] has been out of action for the past four games for an undisclosed injury but Lee has tweeted he will be playing again. When that will be is another question entirely.

Michigan State is banged up even more for the final game of the season. Running back Jack Broussard left last week’s game with Indiana with an unknown injury leaving his status for this weekend in question. Davion Primm is also day-to-day after being held out of last weekend’s game with the Hoosiers, leaving the Spartans’ depth at running back in a rough spot.

Michigan State is also dealing with a number of suspensions to players for their involvement in an ugly incident at Michigan earlier this season.

