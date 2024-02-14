Penn State vs. Michigan State men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Wednesday

After a tough 68-63 loss on the road in Evanston, which snapped the Nittany Lions’ three-game win streak, Penn State’s men’s basketball team will head home to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday evening.

Penn State was blown out by Michigan State 92-61 in early January, but the Spartans have not looked like the top-five preseason team they were before the season began. With surprise losses to Minnesota and Nebraska of late, the struggling Spartans present a good litmus test for the Nittany Lions, who are dominant at home with a 10-3 record.

Last time out against Michigan State, Penn State couldn’t slow down the Spartans, who shot 56% from the field and 47% from the 3-point line. Kanye Clary scored 21 points, but no one else helped him on the offensive end. Still returning from an injury, Clary came off the bench the last two games, but he seems likely to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game.

The Spartans are coming off a home win against ranked Illinois and are looking to make a push into March. Michigan State is only 1-5 on the road, with its only win coming in late January against Maryland, so a great home team against a lackluster road team matches up nicely for the Nittany Lions.

Here is how to watch the Wednesday evening Big Ten basketball contest at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Men’s Basketball

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

