Penn State vs. Michigan State men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream

The new year sees Penn State jumping back into Big Ten play for the remainder of the men’s college basketball season. Penn State resumes conference play on Thursday night with a road game at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions start the 2024 portion of their schedule with a record of 7-6 and the Spartans are off to an 8-5 start this season.

The road has not been kind to Penn State this season. The Nittany Lions are without a win away from the Bryce Jordan Center this season. Bucking that trend at Michigan State’s Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI will not come easily. Penn State has won just two games on Michigan State’s campus in program history. Michigan State leads the all-time series by a decisive 43-10 margin.

Fans hoping to catch tonight’s game will have to make sure they have access to the Peacock app. This game is airing exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform as part of the Big Ten’s media rights agreement to allow a handful of games to air on the streaming platform.

Here is when and how to watch tonight’s basketball game in East Lansing.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Men’s Basketball

Date: Thursday, Jan. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Channel: Peacock

