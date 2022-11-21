Penn State vs. Michigan State: Point spread, odds, betting trends for Week 13

Penn State and Michigan State will bring a close to the 2022 regular season on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium with the Nittany Lions looking to solidify its case for a spot in a New Years Six bowl game and the Spartans simply hoping to become bowl-eligible. This season has not gone quite according to plan for Michigan State and they are making their final road trip of the season looking to rebound from a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last weekend. Penn State has been dominant in November and is coming off a rout on the road against Rutgers.

Coming into their matchup this week, Penn State is a considerable favorite at home according to BetMGM. Here is a look at the opening lines and odds for this week’s regular-season finale and the battle for the Land Grant Trophy.

Penn State vs. Michigan State odds from BetMGM

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Penn State -17.5

Penn State money line: N/A

Michigan State money line: N/A

Over-under: 53.5

Money line odds were not made available at the time of this posting.

Betting Trends

Penn State has been on a run covering against the spread since their road loss at Michigan. The Nittany Lions have covered against the spread in each of their last five games played, including the last three games as a double-digit favorite in November. Penn State is 8-3 this season against the spread, and 4-0 as a double-digit favorite. At home in State College, Penn State is 3-2 against the spread.

Penn State has been in a game that has gone over the point total eight times this season, including five of the last six games. Games in Happy Valley are 3-3 against the point total with three going over and three going under.

The Spartans have been a terrible option to consider against the spread this season. Michigan State is 3-8 against the spread this season. As an underdog, Michigan State is 2-5 against the spread, but those two wins against the spread have also been straight-up wins against Wisconsin and Illinois.

Five Michigan State games this season have gone over the point total, including each of the last two games played.

Injury Notes

Penn State has been dealing with some late-season injury concerns that could carry over into this weekend’s final game of the regular season. Cornerback [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] is reportedly day-to-day after missing the last two games due to appendicitis. His status for this weekend remains unclear.

Also unclear is the status of wide receiver [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag]. Penn State’s leading receiver did not travel with the team to Rutgers last weekend for an undisclosed injury amid rumors swirling of a possible season-ending injury. Head coach James Franklin has not confirmed the status of Washington.

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has been out of action for the past four games for an undisclosed injury but Lee has tweeted he will be playing again. When that will be is another question entirely.

Michigan State is banged up even more for the final game of the season. Running back Jack Broussard left last week’s game with Indiana with an unknown injury leaving his status for this weekend in question. Davion Primm is also day-to-day after being held out of last weekend’s game with the Hoosiers, leaving the Spartans’ depth at running back in a rough spot.

Michigan State is also dealing with a number of suspensions to players for their involvement in an ugly incident at Michigan earlier this season.

Injury information via USA TODAY Sports.

