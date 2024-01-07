Penn State vs. Michigan men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream from The Palestra in Philadelphia

After overcoming some travel inconveniences the past couple of days, Penn State men’s basketball will take over The Palestra in Philadelphia once again to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon. This is the fourth time Penn State has hosted a Big Ten game in the storied college basketball venue, and it should be another terrific atmosphere in the City of Brotherly Love.

The game sold out its allotment of general public tickets quickly in November once they became available, and Penn State is asking fans to wear white to the game. Penn State is 2-1 in its last three Big Ten games in The Palestra with victories over Michigan State in 2017 and Iowa in 2020, but the Nittany Lions fell short against Purdue last season. Penn State is 24-37 all-time in The Palestra since the venue opened in 1927, and 14-9 all-time against teams that are not the Penn Quakers (Penn plays its home games in The Palestra).

Kanye Clary continues to lead the Nittany Lions in scoring with 18.4 points per game. He has seen the largest increase in scoring production by any Big Ten player this season compared to last season, thanks in large part to taking on more of a leading role in the offense this season. The addition of Ace Baldwin continues to help the Nittany Lions with an average of 12.8 ppg and 4.4 assists per game. Baldwin leads the Big Ten with 2.5 steals per game, which ranks 16th in the nation.

Michigan arrives in Philadelphia off to a bit of a sluggish start to their season. The Wolverines are 6-8 coming into the game and are off to a 1-2 start in Big Ten play, just like Penn State. But each of Michigan’s conference losses have been by 3 points (against Indiana) or 2 points (against Minnesota). Dug McDaniel is Michigan’s leading scorer with 18.3 ppg and 5.1 assists per game, and Oliver Nkamhoua is adding 17.1 ppg and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per game.

There is a bit of a Philadelphia connection on the coaching staff for both teams too. Penn State assistant Jimmy Martelli is the son of Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli, who spent the majority of his coaching career in the city of Philadelphia as the head coach of Saint Joseph’s. The elder Martelli is very familiar with The Palestra from his days in the Big 5.

Here is when and how to watch tonight’s basketball game in Philadelphia.

Penn State vs. Michigan Men’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire