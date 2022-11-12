Penn State vs. Maryland: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Penn State and Maryland renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. A series that has been dominated historically by Penn State should not be taken for granted as the Terrapins come into the game with a 6-3 record and a roster that has the potential to hang with anyone on their schedule. Just ask Michigan.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to set the school record for career passing yards on Saturday, as he is just 16 yards away from surpassing the current record holder, Trace Mcsorley. On the other side, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tahgovailoa has been one of the Big Ten’s top passers this season, but he is looking to shake off a rough outing at Wisconsin that resulted in fewer than 100 passing yards.

Freshmen running backs will also be in the spotlight on Saturday for both teams. Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have already set the new freshman rushing touchdown record this season with three games left to play, and Roman Hemby has proven to be a steady piece in the Maryland offense this season.

Here is how to catch this week’s matchup between the Nittany Lions and Terrapins, along with some updated gameday notes heading into the game.

Broadcast and stream info

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Updates

Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers. Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State offensive lineman [autotag]Olu Fashanu[/autotag] is said to be week-to-week after missing last weekend’s game at Indiana due to an undisclosed injury. His status for Maryland is, naturally, unknown for sure. Fashanu has been a quickly rising draft prospect this season, so his potential absence would leave some big shoes to fill once again.

Penn State is also down another offensive lineman with [autotag]Landon Tengwall[/autotag] undergoing season-ending surgery.

Story continues

Penn State running back [autotag]Keyvonne Lee[/autotag] has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, and his status for the Maryland game is unknown. Penn State’s running game should be in good hands with freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton though.

The biggest question for Maryland centers around leading wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. Jarrett left last week’s game at Wisconsin with a lower-leg injury but head coach Mike Locksley said this week Jarrett has made good progress this week. His status for the game is questionable as a potential game-time decision.

Players to Watch

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback comparison is impossible to avoid. Sean Clifford should easily set a new Penn State all-time career passing record, and Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland is capable of turning in a big day as well. Penn State has given up some big yardage totals to a few teams this season, and Tagovailoa could find ways to move the ball in chunks if Rakim Jarrett is available.

But Penn State’s secondary and defense has stepped up to make some key plays to kill drives throughout the season. They may give up yards through the air, but they also make big plays as well with [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] at cornerback and [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] at safety. [autotag]Kalen King[/autotag] has also been making a name for himself more this season at cornerback.

The running backs for both teams have already been mentioned but it is worth a reminder just how valuable the freshmen are to each team’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire