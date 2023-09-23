Penn State vs. Iowa: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Penn State is back under the lights in Beaver Stadium in Week 4 with a primetime showdown with Iowa in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions are rolling out the annual whiteout experience for this weekend’s game, which should be a spectacular sight for the CBS television cameras as Penn State makes its first appearance on CBS under the new Big Ten media rights deal with the network.

Penn State’s home game against Iowa is one of many great matchups in Week 4 and a top 25 showdown. Penn State comes into the week with a no. 7 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25. Iowa is no. 22 in the coaches poll and no. 24 in the AP poll coming into the week.

Iowa won its last game played in Beaver Stadium in 2020, in front of an empty stadium during the COVID season. Things should be much more electric Saturday night for the whiteout game. We’ll see how the weather cooperates as well with rain moving through the region throughout the day.

Here is how to catch this weekend’s Big Ten matchup between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Conference play, let's go. 🙌 Here's the full Week 4 @bigten schedule. pic.twitter.com/wCT35sFaDE — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 22, 2023

Penn State vs. Iowa injury report

Iowa took a tough blow last week with the season-ending injury to star tight end Luke Lachey to a leg injury suffered last weekend. The Hawkeyes will also be without top running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson. Iowa’s offense.

Penn State appears to be in a much better spot with player health in Week 4. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace should be available for this weekend’s game after not seeing the field last week with his status officially questionable. James Franklin said Wallace could have played if needed, but the team kept him off the field as a bit of a precaution.

Players to Watch

Penn State

Nick Singleton, Running Back – Penn State’s sophomore starting quarterback survived his first road test last week with a turnover-free performance at Illinois, but the Illini defense did manage to put him under pressure on a somewhat consistent basis. Still, Allar was not rattled and did not make a bad decision that cost him and the offense. He’ll be facing an Iowa defense that is ranked fifth in the Big Ten but has just two interceptions so far this season after having 15 last year.

2023 stats: 59-of-88, 737 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 152.4 rating

Iowa

Leshon Williams, Running Back – With its top two running backs unavailable, Iowa should still manage to keep their game plan on the ground intact with Leshon Williams. Williams carried the football 12 times last week for 145 yards in a blowout over Western Michigan. He also caught 2 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

2023 stats: 19 carries, 164 rushing yards, 0 TD, 5 receptions, 41 yards, 1 rec. TD

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire