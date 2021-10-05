Penn State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Penn State vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Penn State (5-0), Iowa (5-0)

Penn State vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

How is Iowa doing this? Lots and lots and lots of takeaways.

The Hawkeye D started the season by forcing three Indiana turnovers. It followed it up by making Iowa State sad with four takeaways. Last week against Maryland, it came up with six interceptions and seven turnovers in all in a 51-14 blowout.

Penn State has turned it over three times all year – one in each of the last three games. +6 on the year in turnover margin, it doesn’t have a problem with mistakes.

Iowa doesn’t do a whole lot to move the chains, it’s got one of the most inefficient passing games in the Big Ten, and the ground game is only averaging 126 yards per game. This isn’t a team that’s going to take a whole lot of chances – the O has had things easy thanks to the mistakes generated by the D.

As long as the Penn State offense isn’t screwing up, the defense that’s third in the nation in scoring defense and second in red zone D will take care of the rest.

Why Iowa Will Win

The Penn State running game isn’t doing enough.

It got past 200 yards against Ball State and Indiana, but it went nowhere against Wisconsin and Auburn, averaging under four yards per carry overall. Iowa licks its chops at teams that have to throw to win.

The Hawkeye defense has been a force, but the offense deserves a little credit, too. It’s been inconsistent, and QB Spencer Petras doesn’t hit enough big plays, but the passing game worked against Maryland and went over 200 yards in each of the last three games.

Penn State is awful on third downs – converting just 36% of its chances – doesn’t have the pass rush to take advantage of an Iowa line that allows a few too many plays in the backfield, and it doesn’t control the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are battle tested, and both bring strong enough defenses to take over. At home, though, Iowa will break through with a big performance in its biggest test yet.

Penn State isn’t going to get the meltdown mistakes Wisconsin gave away in the season-opener in Madison, and it won’t get away with the lack of a steady ground attack like it did against Auburn.

But Iowa won’t be able to count on three big turnovers to make up for its own offense that’s last in the Big Ten.

There’s no need to get any popcorn ready, but settle in for one of the most intense, hard-hitting games you’ll see all year.

Iowa will have the ball for 34 minutes and keep control of the game. Penn State will be clean right up until it needs a big late drive, and that’s when the one gamechanging turnover will come.

Penn State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 20, Penn State 17

Line: Iowa -2, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

