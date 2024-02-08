Penn State vs. Iowa men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Thursday

After being unable to win a road game for the whole season up until last week, Penn State has now won back-to-back games away from the Bryce Jordan Center against Rutgers and Indiana. With seemingly good momentum back on their side, the Nittany Lions will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for sole possession of ninth place in the Big Ten standings.

Penn State’s second road win of the year against the Hoosiers came without its leading scorer, Kanye Clary, but Ace Baldwin Jr. stepped up in a big way, scoring 22 points on 8-14 shooting. With the Nittany Lions back at a .500 overall record, head coach Mike Rhoades can try to steer his team back towards a possible run at meaningful March basketball.

Like Penn State, Iowa has struggled to find consistency this season, with a record of 13-9 overall. The Hawkeyes are coming off a win at home against Ohio State and own the second-best offense in the Big Ten, scoring 84.2 points per game. Baldwin Jr.’s defense will be vital in slowing Hawkeyes’ guard Tony Perkins, who paces Iowa, averaging 15.7 ppg.

According to Rhoades, Clary’s status for the game is “day-to-day,” so whether he plays tomorrow evening will likely not come until tomorrow pre-game. Clary suiting up for the contest would be a massive boost for the Nittany Lions offense, even though they played well without him last weekend in Indiana.

Here is how to catch Thursday night’s Big Ten action from the Bryce Jordan Center between Penn State and Iowa.

Penn State at Iowa Men’s Basketball

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire