Penn State vs. Indiana: Stream and broadcast info for Saturday

Penn State is back in action in front of their home fans in Beaver Stadium this Saturday afternoon. Penn State is looking for a rebound win today against Indiana, who comes into this game having struggled mightily in Big Ten play this season. Penn State will be hoping to get the offense back in sync after a rough outing last weekend at Ohio State.

Penn State is a big favorite at home this weekend against the Hoosiers and history in this series is heavily in favor of the Nittany Lions. And Penn State fans will get a chance to go out and celebrate a likely win later this evening as Penn State will be kicking off in the early TV window once again this season.

Penn State’s game against Indiana will be airing on CBS, marking the second home game this season Penn State will welcome the CBS cameras. Penn State previously hosted Iowa for the whiteout game on CBS.

Here is how to watch Penn State’s game on Saturday afternoon.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire