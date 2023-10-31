Penn State vs. Indiana: Report card

Oct. 30—Quarterbacks: Interesting game for Drew Allar, both on Saturday and potentially for the future. He threw his first career interception, in his own territory no less, leading to a game-tying field goal. But with the game in the balance, he took over and looked like a big-time prospect, marching the Lions downfield in quick fashion behind a perfectly thrown 57-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He finished with three touchdown passes, but 27 percent of his total passing yards came on that final throw. In ways, he showed what he has been is far from what he can be. GRADE: B-

Running backs: Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 131 rushing yards on 33 carries, but it was Allen in the second half who really got the offense moving before Allar's final-drive theatrics. He had 10 carries for 61 yards after the break and clearly was in a better groove than Singleton, who ran hard at times but isn't putting Penn State in advantageous second- and third-down distances as consistently. GRADE: B

Receivers: Lambert-Smith making the play on the Allar pass to win the game was huge. It also highlighted the big concern with this offense, because it seems as if he's the only wideout capable of making that type of a grab right now. The only other wideout who even had a catch was Dante Cephas, and he had only a handful of yards after his two grabs. Harrison Wallace III left the game early with an injury, and Malik McClain wasn't a factor in his stead. Tight ends Theo Johnson and Khalil Dinkins caught the other touchdown throws, but the Lions need more plays made on the outside, in space. GRADE: C-

Offensive line: Maybe the most concerning factor in the game was how much pressure Indiana got on Allar against a front that seemed for the season's first half to be rock solid. C Hunter Nourzad struggled, especially against the middle rush, and the running game only got going once J.B. Nelson came in off the bench for his first action at left guard since the Northwestern game. This team has to fix its issues on the right side to have any chance going forward. GRADE: D+

Defensive line: Indiana got too much on the ground against this front, which should be concerning with Michigan on the horizon. Hoosiers running backs averaged 4.2 yards per carry, and the front didn't stand up well against them until the fourth-quarter drive that tied the game in Penn State territory. Dani Dennis-Sutton's strip sack of QB Brendan Sorsby to secure a safety and the game was obviously this group's biggest moment, but they didn't look near as good with Chop Robinson sidelined. GRADE: D+

Linebackers: Kind of a quiet game for this group. Abdul Carter had five tackles and a big hit on Sorsby after a throw. But Kobe King took a late-hit on a sliding quarterback penalty that, difficult as it might have been to avoid, he needs to not get. Curtis Jacobs had just one tackle. For whatever reason, there just wasn't a big moment for any of them. But, there weren't enough solid ones, either. GRADE: D+

Secondary: Ultimately a mixed bag here, but unlike the linebackers, the defensive backs had their big moments. Daequan Hardy and Johnny Dixon had sacks that stalled Indiana drives, but the biggest play in the game outside of the game-winning touchdown might have been safety Jaylen Reed's interception in the second quarter that gave the Lions the opportunity to take the lead into the half. That set a tone. Still, too many big plays in the passing game, including the two long touchdowns, that were at least in part this group's fault. GRADE: C+

Special teams: Really, the game's unsung heroes. A questionable block in the back call on Kolin Dinkins negated what would have been another dazzling punt return for a score by Hardy, and Singleton had a strong return on a kickoff, as well. Alex Felkins drilling a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half felt huge for Penn State, too. But on a day when Indiana punted out of its mind, averaging 57.5 yards per attempt, Riley Thompson helped Penn State actually win the field position battle, helping pin Indiana inside its 10 twice. GRADE: A-

Coaching: There were no questionable decisions this week, but it felt like the Nittany Lions needed to start a lot stronger on offense than it did. Maybe the late Allar throw convinces offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to open the playbook up a bit for him moving forward, because there seems to be no point heading into November keeping Allar under wraps. The defense played its weakest game of the season, but while not acceptable, that letdown is a little more understandable. GRADE: D+

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X