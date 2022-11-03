Penn State vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Penn State vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Penn State (6-2), Indiana (3-5)

Penn State vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

How fast can Penn State refocus?

Yes, it lost to Michigan, and yes, it gave Ohio State a run before succumbing late in the 44-31 loss, but a New Year’s Six bowl game is still on the table by winning out against Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State, and by starting against the Hoosiers.

There’s not going to be anything on the ground by an Indiana offense that needs to throw well to have a shot. Penn State will allow over 200 passing yards, but it’ll do a ton of bending without a lot of breaking.

Michigan’s JJ McCarthy and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud both hit over 70% of their passes. Indiana came close against Maryland, but it has yet to get to that mark. It’s going to throw, but it won’t be sharp enough.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

Just how fired up will Penn State be?

Again, there are plenty of big things on the table, but beating Ohio State was going to be the big moment for the season, it was there for the taking, and it didn’t happen.

Indiana has to get firing. The passing attack has to move fast, keep the Nittany Lions on their heels, and get off to a hot start.

Penn State’s offense isn’t great on third downs, the D doesn’t take the ball away enough lately, and the O can’t make mistakes – it turned it over four times against Ohio State.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana’s offense will never be on the field.

Penn State isn’t big on ball control, but it’ll look like Illinois at times with a good balance and enough grinding offensive production to take control as the game goes on.

Indiana is dead last in the nation in time of possession, and it’ll show.

Penn State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Penn State 38, Indiana 17

Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Penn State vs Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

