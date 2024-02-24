Penn State vs Indiana men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Saturday

The Penn State men’s basketball team is coming off arguably their best win of the season against 12th-ranked Illinois. It was a thriller of a game that took three clutch Zach Hicks free throws to seal the Nittany Lions’ 90-89 win.

With the addition of another top-15 win under its belt, Penn State will be back in action against the Indiana Hoosiers at home this weekend. This time, though, the game will be at the Bryce Jordan Center instead of Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions hope to recreate the magic and atmosphere on Saturday that was present Wednesday evening during their defeat of the Illini.

A win would mark a regular season sweep of the Hoosiers after beating them in Bloomington earlier this month. Penn State sits at 7-9 in the Big Ten Conference after Wednesday’s thriller and looks to improve their conference tournament seeding.

Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ace Baldwin Jr. leads the Nittany Lions with 13.9 points per game and a Big Ten-best 2.78 steals per contest. Last time out against Indiana, Baldwin Jr. dropped 22 points and 8 eight assists to spur the Nittany Lions to victory. With Indiana on Penn State’s heels regarding conference tournament seeding, a repeat performance from Baldwin would go a long way in separating the Nittany Lions from the last five seeds.

Scoring 90 points against Illinois and 85 against Indiana on February 3 has Penn State entering Saturday’s game averaging 75.3 points per game in head coach Mike Rhoades’ debut season. Another solid offensive output from the Nittany Lions could extend the Hoosiers losing streak to four games.

Here is how to watch Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten contest from the Bryce Jordan Center.

