Penn State vs. Indiana live score, updates, highlights from Nittany Lions' Week 9 game

Penn State didn't get the big win in Columbus last week, falling 20-12 to No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten). But there's still plenty to play for, and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1) have a chance to tune up on the offensive end against Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes held Drew Allar and Penn State to their lowest point total of the season so far. The Nittany Lions had scored at least 30 points in each of their other games leading up to their 12-point showing against Ohio State. Penn State converted just one third down on 16 opportunities, and went 1 of 3 on fourth down.

"I thought our identity was staying on schedule converting on third downs and then either converting on third downs or going for it on fourth down situations," Franklin said at the time. "I feel like that had been our identity for the season. ... We did not either convert on third downs like we had been doing or put us in a situation where we were in fourth and short to go for it."

Penn State will look to rebound vs. Indiana, which has the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten at just 17.9 points per game and the second-worst scoring defense at 29.3 points per game.

Follow along here for live scores, updates and highlights from the Nittany Lions' Week 9 game vs. the Hoosiers:

Penn State vs. Indiana score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Penn State — — — — — Indiana — — — — —

Penn State vs. Indiana live updates, highlights

Pregame

10:30 a.m.: Chop Robinson is out today.

What channel is Penn State vs. Indiana today?

Penn State vs. Indiana will be broadcast on CBS. Fans can stream the game on Paramount+ or on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Penn State vs. Indiana start?

Date : Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: Noon ET

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will kick off at noon from Beaver Stadium in University Park.

Penn State vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26

Spread: Penn State (-32.5)

Over/under: 46.5 points

Penn State 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, No. 10 Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Indiana 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 10 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

