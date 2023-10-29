Penn State vs. Indiana: Inside the numbers

Oct. 28—Player of the game

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

He wasn't dominant, until he had to be. With the score tied at 24 late in the fourth quarter, Allar fired two strikes to get the offense going again. One, a 57-yard touchdown up the Penn State sideline to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, proved to be the game's decisive play. Allar completed 20 of 31 throws for 201 yards, three touchdowns and his first career interception.

Game balls

SAF Jaylen Reed, Penn State: The junior led the Lions with eight tackles, but his interception at the end of the first half set up a field goal and sent them into the break with a lead.

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State: Finished with six stops and sealed the win with a strip sack, on which the ball rolled through the back of the end zone for a safety.

QB Brendan Sorsby, Indiana: The Hoosiers starter had arguably his best career game, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns to give Penn State a scare.

By the numbers

9: Splash plays for Penn State.

30: Years since Penn State last allowed a 90-yard touchdown pass, against Indiana on Nov. 6, 1993

62: Average yards per play for Indiana on its three touchdowns. It averaged 3.3 yards per play on its other 50 plays.

311: Career pass attempts for Penn State QB Drew Allar before throwing his first career interception in the fourth quarter Saturday.

