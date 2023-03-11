Penn State vs. Indiana, Big Ten Tournament: Stream, injury report, and broadcast info for semifinal

Penn State continues its run in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament on Saturday after scoring a big quarterfinal victory over Northwestern, the two-seed in the conference tournament, on Friday night. Penn State knocked off the Wildcats in overtime, its second overtime victory over Northwestern in as many weeks. The Nittany Lions are probably sitting in a much more comfortable spot for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Sunday, but Penn State is one game away from potentially booking its own ticket with its first Big Ten championship.

Penn State will face Indiana on Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of the Purdue-Ohio State matchup in the first Big Ten semifinal game on the schedule. Indiana capped the Friday slate with a victory over Maryland to advance to the semifinal round.

Here is how to catch all of the action as Penn State faces Indiana on Saturday. The full Big Ten tournament schedule and updated tracker can be found here.

Broadcast and stream info

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: Approximately 3:30 p.m. ET (25 minutes following the conclusion of Purdue-Ohio State)

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Penn State vs. Indiana injury report

Penn State continues to be without forward [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag] due to an undisclosed injury that has been lingering throughout the season. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup, so Penn State will look to move on without him as long as necessary.

Indiana guard Anthony Leal is day-to-day with an ongoing ankle injury. He did take the floor in Friday night’s game against Maryland. The Hoosiers are without center Logan Duncomb due to sinus surgery and guard Xavier Johnson with a season-ending foot injury.

Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.

Stat leaders

POINTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 17.8 ppg

Traycee Jackson-Davis, Indiana: 20.7 ppg

REBOUNDS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.3 rpg

Traycee Jackson-Davis, Indiana: 10.9 rpg

ASSISTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.8 apg

Traycee Jackson-Davis, Indiana: 4.0 apg

ESPN BPI Outlook

For the third time this Big Ten tournament, Penn State will be the underdog, although the point spread is not necessarily lopsided once again. But the third game in as many days against a team as rested and good as Indiana is a tall order for the Nittany Lions. As such, the ESPN Basketball Power Index does see Penn State having a not-so-great chance of getting a win in the Big Ten semifinals.

The ESPN BPI gives Penn State a 29.8% chance of advancing to the Big Ten championship game on Sunday, which gives the Hoosiers a 70.2% chance of winning Saturday.

