Penn State vs. Illinois: Report card

Sep. 25—Quarterbacks: These were easily the toughest weather conditions Drew Allar has had to navigate as the starter, but once again, he took what he was given. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half to put hapless Iowa away. Backup Beau Pribula again cleaned up in the fourth quarter, rushing eight times for 55 yards. Neither turned the ball over, making Penn State the last FBS team yet to have a turnover this season. GRADE: A-

Running backs: The numbers continue to be uninspiring, but Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton were able to keep the chains moving in the second half. Penn State rushed for 153 of its 215 yards after halftime, and Singleton set the tone with an early 19-yard run. Allen had 21 carries for 72 yards, but forcing them into the pass game didn't prove effective. They went for just 12 yards on five combined catches and aren't finding the chunk plays consistently still. GRADE: B-

Receivers: Outside of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the Lions aren't getting what they need from a big-play perspective here, either. Wideouts besides Lambert-Smith had just three catches. The tight ends shined, though. Theo Johnson had six catches, and both of Tyler Warren's grabs went for touchdowns. Khalil Dinkins even caught his first touchdown of the season. As a group, the receivers need to work harder on their blocking. There were several misses that failed to spring the running backs. GRADE: B-

Offensive line: Iowa is big, strong and tough up front, but the Penn State line mauled the Hawkeyes as the game went on. Center Hunter Nourzad was especially strong in the run game, teaming with left guard J.B. Nelson. Allar wasn't sacked, either. The mistakes made at the other positions were cleaned up by what this group accomplished. GRADE: A

Defensive line: This is where Penn State won the game. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and line coach Deion Barnes dialed up a slew of exotic looks, often lining up four defensive ends up front on third downs to overwhelm Iowa's lumbering line with speed and quickness. And, it worked. Iowa went eight drives between first downs from the first quarter to the fourth. Chop Robinson had a dominant effort, with a strip sack and several hurries. Adisa Isaac and Amin Vanover also had sacks. Iowa averaged just 2.3 yards per play. GRADE: A+

Linebackers: Curtis Jacobs became the first Penn State player since 1991 to recover two fumbles in the same game, and he and Dominic DeLuca had tackles for loss. Abdul Carter was in the mix on pass rush downs as well, but he also did some fine work in pass coverage. GRADE: A

Defensive backs: Very difficult to judge their performance, with as little time as Iowa quarterbacks had to operate. But this statistic stands out: Iowa managed just five pass completions. That marks the second time in four games a Penn State opponent completed just five throws. Safety Jaylen Reed had two tackles and helped force a key early fumble on tight end Erick All deep in Penn State territory to stymie what really was Iowa's best scoring chance. GRADE: A

Special teams: Iowa elected to fair catch Gabriel Nwosu's kickoffs, which is a compliment to the coverage units. But punt returner Kaden Saunders caught a punt inside the 10 in the first quarter and muffed another punt in the second. Those cost Penn State a couple dozen yards in field position, which seemed like a big deal early when the game was close. Kicker Alex Felkins made a 46-yard field goal but later missed a 43-yarder, albeit on the slick turf. GRADE: C

Coaching: There are some things to work on with the offense for sure, but it's difficult to argue they aren't doing what it takes to win. Especially with the way Diaz's defense is going. The creativity of how the Lions overwhelmed the Iowa offense shows more than anything else Penn State has done this season how much potential this team has. It's difficult to believe a game plan can result in a 97 to 33 difference in offensive plays run, but that's what happened Saturday. GRADE: A

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT