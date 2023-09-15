Penn State vs. Illinois: It's a little-known fact...

Sep. 15—There are two sides to every result in a college football game. So the forgettable disaster that Penn State fans consider their last meeting against Illinois in 2021 is a moment to remember for the Fighting Illini.

Especially for two players who served key roles in the nine-overtime upset at Beaver Stadium.

Running back Josh McCray, who is coming back from an injury-plagued 2022, rushed for 142 yards in that game. They're the most ever for an Illini true freshman against a ranked team. They also count for 21.7 percent of his career rushing yards.

Receiver Casey Washington might have the biggest honor coming out of that game. As a sophomore, Washington caught the game-winning two-point conversion to quiet Penn State fans and empty Beaver Stadium in the ninth overtime, ending the longest game in college football history. Afterward, the College Football Hall of Fame asked for the gloves he wore that day, and they've been on display at the museum in Atlanta since.

