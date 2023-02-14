Penn State vs. Illinois basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

Times have been tough for Penn State’s basketball team over the past month. The Nittany Lions are hoping for better results on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, when they host Illinois for a Big Ten contest in the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State won the previous meeting with the Illini earlier this season, upsetting the then top-25 Illini on the road, but fortunes have traveled different paths for both teams since the last meeting.

Penn State has dropped eight of its last 11 games as the Nittany Lions have slumped down toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings (entering the game in 11th place in the Big Ten standings). To say Penn State needs a win is a bit of an understatement as Penn State is two games behind what is considered the middle of the pack of the crowded Big Ten standings. With the final stretch of the regular season leading up to the Big Ten tournament, Penn State needs to take advantage of a more favorable schedule the rest of the way, beginning with this game against Illinois.

Here is how to catch Jalen Pickett and the Nittany Lions look to snap their losing streak when they host Illinois on Tuesday night.

Broadcast and stream info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Penn State vs. Illinois injury report

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

While Illinois is in good health, the status of guard RJ Melendez remains under some question. Melendez missed the last game Illinois played to serve a suspension for a violation of team rules. It is unknown if he will be available for Tuesday’s game at Penn State. Melendez has started 11 games for the Illini this season and has averaged 21.3 minutes per game.

The lone injury note for Penn State remains forward [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag], who is considered questionable for Tuesday. Dorsey missed the last two games played by Penn State with an undisclosed injury. Dorsey has missed some playing time this season due to injury and made a brief return to the lineup before missing the last couple of games.

Story continues

Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.

Stat leaders

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

POINTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 17.2 ppg

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 16.9 ppg

REBOUNDS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.6 rpg

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 6.5 rpg

ASSISTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.9 apg

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 3.2 apg

ESPN BPI Outlook

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State basketball has been trending in the wrong direction at the worst possible time of the year. And with the recent struggles of the Nittany Lions, Penn State no longer has much of a benefit of the doubt when playing at home in the Bryce Jordan Center, which served Penn State well early on this season.

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, the Nittany Lions are also an underdog on their home court. The latest BPI model from ESPN gives Penn State just a 46.5% chance of winning at home against the Illini, who have a 53.5% chance of claiming a road win.

Other Big Ten games on the schedule

The Big Ten has two other offerings on the schedule for Valentine’s Day for the Big Ten basketball lover. Here is what else is going on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)

8:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Michigan (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten)

9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire