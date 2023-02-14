Penn State vs. Illinois basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday
Times have been tough for Penn State’s basketball team over the past month. The Nittany Lions are hoping for better results on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, when they host Illinois for a Big Ten contest in the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State won the previous meeting with the Illini earlier this season, upsetting the then top-25 Illini on the road, but fortunes have traveled different paths for both teams since the last meeting.
Penn State has dropped eight of its last 11 games as the Nittany Lions have slumped down toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings (entering the game in 11th place in the Big Ten standings). To say Penn State needs a win is a bit of an understatement as Penn State is two games behind what is considered the middle of the pack of the crowded Big Ten standings. With the final stretch of the regular season leading up to the Big Ten tournament, Penn State needs to take advantage of a more favorable schedule the rest of the way, beginning with this game against Illinois.
Here is how to catch Jalen Pickett and the Nittany Lions look to snap their losing streak when they host Illinois on Tuesday night.
Broadcast and stream info
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPNU
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Penn State vs. Illinois injury report
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
While Illinois is in good health, the status of guard RJ Melendez remains under some question. Melendez missed the last game Illinois played to serve a suspension for a violation of team rules. It is unknown if he will be available for Tuesday’s game at Penn State. Melendez has started 11 games for the Illini this season and has averaged 21.3 minutes per game.
The lone injury note for Penn State remains forward [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag], who is considered questionable for Tuesday. Dorsey missed the last two games played by Penn State with an undisclosed injury. Dorsey has missed some playing time this season due to injury and made a brief return to the lineup before missing the last couple of games.
Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.
Stat leaders
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
POINTS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 17.2 ppg
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 16.9 ppg
REBOUNDS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.6 rpg
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 6.5 rpg
ASSISTS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.9 apg
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 3.2 apg
ESPN BPI Outlook
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State basketball has been trending in the wrong direction at the worst possible time of the year. And with the recent struggles of the Nittany Lions, Penn State no longer has much of a benefit of the doubt when playing at home in the Bryce Jordan Center, which served Penn State well early on this season.
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, the Nittany Lions are also an underdog on their home court. The latest BPI model from ESPN gives Penn State just a 46.5% chance of winning at home against the Illini, who have a 53.5% chance of claiming a road win.
Other Big Ten games on the schedule
The Big Ten has two other offerings on the schedule for Valentine’s Day for the Big Ten basketball lover. Here is what else is going on Tuesday night.
Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)
8:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Michigan (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten)
9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2