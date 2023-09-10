Penn State vs. Delaware: Inside the numbers

Sep. 10—Player of the game

RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

The Nittany Lions' star sophomore played just a little more than a half, but he practically camped out in the end zone. He had 12 carries for 47 yards and three touchdowns, two 5-yard runs and another from 2. He also added an 18-yard reception that set up one of those scores.

Game balls

QB Drew Allar, Penn State: The sophomore had another strong start, completing 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for one.

SLB Dominic DeLuca, Penn State: Wyoming Area grad returned an interception 26 yards for a third-quarter touchdown. Nearly had another earlier in the game.

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State: Had 6 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.

By the numbers

6: Pass completions for Delaware

28: Games since Penn State last scored 35 first-half points, in the 2020 finale against Illinois.

49: Games since a player from PIAA District 2 scored a touchdown for Penn State. Lake-Lehman grad Nick Eury's 8-yard touchdown run against Idaho on Aug. 31, 2019 was the last.

66: Yards for Delaware RB Marcus Yarns on the Hens' lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter. They had 74 yards on 40 plays outside of that run.

