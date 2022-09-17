Penn State vs. Auburn: Stream, TV broadcast info, injury report for Saturday

For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Penn State is on the road against a quality opponent. Penn Stae visits Auburn on Saturday for the second game in a home-and-home scheduling agreement. The Nittany Lions held on for a 28-20 victory in last season’s meeting between the Big Ten and SEC programs in Happy Valley. Going for the two-game sweep will be a stiff challenge for Penn State.

Penn State will get a rare opportunity to be showcased on CBS in the mid-afternoon slot reserved by the network for its SEC Game of the Week. Today officially kicks off CBS’s coverage of the SEC Game of the Week as the network enters the final year of its SEC partnership. CBS will begin airing Big Ten football in 2023.

Here is all you need to know about Saturday’s big matchup down south for the Nittany Lions and Tigers.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Penn State at Auburn Injury Report

Penn State is hoping to get tight end [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag] on the field for the first time this season. Johnson has not appeared in either of Penn State’s first two games of the season, and he watched the games on the sidelines in street clothes. Johnson has been out due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] noted this week he is hoping to be able to get Johnson in uniform and on the field this weekend at Auburn. Johnson is considered questionable.

Another tight end, [autotag]Jerry Cross[/autotag], is also reportedly questionable. Cross, a freshman, missed last week’s game against Ohio due to an undisclosed injury. Penn State will have starter Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren available as its top two tight ends, as has been the case the last two weeks.

Auburn has no notable injuries to make a note of this week.

Players to Watch

[autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag] has been Penn State’s top wide receiver in receiving yardage (111 receiving yards) and touchdowns (2) through the first two games. He is a solid red zone scoring option for the Nittany Lions.

[autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] had a bust-out performance in his second career game last week. The freshman running back brought an end to Penn State’s string of games without a 100-yard rusher and should be a featured running back against the Tigers.

Tank Bigsby is Auburn’s top offensive weapon. The Tigers running back scored two touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards in last year’s meeting in Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s defense will focus on taking Bigsby out of the game and force Auburn to beat them with the passing game.

