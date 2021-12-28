Penn State vs. Arkansas: The tale of the tape for the Outback Bowl

After choosing to sit out of the bowl season in 2020, Penn State is gearing up for this season’s Outback Bowl. In what will be the first meeting with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Penn State arrived in Tampa as a slight favorite in the bowl matchup. But this year’s Outback Bowl appears to be a fairly even matchup between the Nittany Lions and Razorbacks.

Both teams will be missing some key players, including Penn State’s top two linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson and Arkansas’ leading receiver Treylon Burks. And there could still be more names added to that list in the days leading up to the Outback Bowl. But let’s take a look at what both teams have to offer at the moment and see if we can determine if either team has a decided edge in this bowl pairing.

Sean Clifford vs. KJ Jefferson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the quarterback matchup.

Clifford vs Jefferson 6-2 Ht 6-3 219 Wt 245 Senior Class Sophomore 247 Comp 184 396 Att 275 62.4 Comp % 66.9 2,912 Yards 2,578 7.4 YPA 9.4 20-6 TD-INT 21-3

Edge: KJ Jefferson

A side-by-side comparison of the quarterbacks reveals a fairly even matchup with Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has had more efficient season with a higher completion percentage on far fewer attempts, and a couple of more yards per attempt. Jefferson has also thrown half the number of interceptions Clifford has thrown this season.

Another area where Jefferson has a leg up on Clifford is with his rushing stats. Jefferson is the second-leading rusher for the Razorbacks with 554 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Clifford’s ability to run at times is a benefit for Penn State, but Jefferson wins this comparison.

Of course, Jefferson will be without his top receiver, Treylon Burks, and that should come into the equation a bit. But even without Burks, Jefferson gets the edge here. And it’s worth a reminder Clifford will not have his top receiver, Jahan Dotson, to rely on either.

Keyvone Lee vs. Trelon Smith

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has had their problems running the football this season. But does Arkansas have a massive advantage on the ground?

Lee vs Smith 6-0 Ht 5-9 239 Wt 190 Sophomore Class Senior 104 Att 117 495 Yards 592 4.76 YPC 5.06 2 TDs 5 0 100-yard games 1

Edge: Trelon Smith

Penn State’s struggles running the football have been well-documented this season, so it should come as little surprise Arkansas may have the advantage on the ground here as well. Arkansas does have the nation’s 12th-best rushing offense coming into the bowl game with an average of 217.3 rushing yards per game. That effort is led by Trelon Smith and complimented by the previously mentioned contributions from their quarterback, KJ Jefferson.

Penn State is hoping to get a positive performance on the ground with Keyvone Lee emerging as the team’s top running back this season, but Penn State hopes to get something out of Noah Cain as well.

Parker Washington vs. Tyson Morris

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Both Penn State and Arkansas will be without their top wide receivers after Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks each opted out of the bowl season to begin focusing on their respective NFL futures. So who are the next best receivers for each team? Let’s compare.

Washington vs Morris 5-10 Ht 6-1 207 Wt 205 Sophomore Class Senior 12 Games 12 57 Rec 21 722 Yards 305 12.67 YPR 14.52 4 TDs 2

Edge: Parker Washington

When it comes to the next-best receive on each team, Penn State gets the edge with Parker Washington on paper. Washington has been a much more steady contributor to the Penn State passing game by serving as a brilliant complement to Jahan Dotson this season. Washignton even had better numbers than Dotson in a few games and he has shown off good speed when he gets loose.

We’ll see if Washington gets most of the balls thrown his way in the Outback Bowl or if Sean Clifford looks to spread things around a bit more, but expect Washington to be a big playmaker for the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl.

When Penn State has the ball

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Penn State vs. Arkansas

Passing Offense 274.4 (22nd) 215.1 (44th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 106.5 (118th) 156.2 (70th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 381.0 (81st) 371.3 (59th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 26.3 (83rd) 24.0 (45th) Scoring Defense

When Arkansas has the ball

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Arkansas vs. Penn State

Passing Offense 223.6 (73rd) 208.3 (34th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 217.3 (12th) 137.2 (42nd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 440.9 (30th) 345.5 (33rd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 31.5 (42nd) 16.8 (7th) Scoring Defense

Who gets the edge?

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, it seems pretty easy to suggest Penn State has the advantage with its defense in this matchup. The Nittany Lions don’t have to worry about covering one of the SEC’s top wide receivers, but Penn State will also be playing without at least three big pieces of their defense — Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, and Jaquan Brisker — and that is not easy to overcome.

And once again, Penn State’s biggest area of concern on offense will be with its running game. Penn State has shown no major ability to run the ball consistently, but Arkansas is in the lower half of the nation against the run. Could that be a crack Penn State can expose to finally gain some momentum on the ground? Believe it when you actually see it, but the run defense being the most concerning part for the Razorbacks could potentially bode well for the Nittany Lions.

All in all, it looks like we have a pretty balanced game on our hands this weekend in the Outback Bowl. Although the numbers lean in favor of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, a healthy Sean Clifford is fully capable of making some plays for Penn State’s offense. If Penn State can get anything out of its running game and if some players take advantage of big opportunities on defense, Penn State could be coming home with a bowl win.

