Here are Penn State’s updated Big Ten matchups for 2024-2028

OK, let’s try this again! The Big Ten previously showed off its conference opponent lineup for the 2024 and 2025 seasons which included future members USC and UCLA. But then the conference later invited and accepted Oregon and Washington to become members at the same time. Naturally, this meant the conference scheduling format needed to be revised one more time to include the Ducks and Huskies along with the Trojans and Bruins.

And so on Thursday, the Big Ten revealed its freshly updated future conference schedule formats to run from 2024 through 2028. Staying true t its original mission, the new Big Ten conference schedule format will include a combination of protected and rotaing opponents for each of the 18 Big Ten members in a nine-game conference schedule. There will be no divisions and every school will face every other conference opponent at least twice within the four-year period.

Penn State will remain the only Big Ten school without a protected guaranteed opponent in the Big Ten’s format, thus allowing Penn State to have the most schedule flexibility in the conference. Every other member of the Big Ten will have at least one protected rivalry matchup such as Ohio State vs. Michigan, USC vs. UCLA, or Oregon vs. Washington. Maryland and Rutgers will be one protected matchup, as will Michigan State’s rivalry with Michigan.

While the exact dates of each future Big Ten schedule will be mapped out later, we now know which games Penn State will play at home and which will be on the road for the 2024 through 2028 seasons.

2024 Penn Stae Big Ten matchups

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington

Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

Penn State’s 2024 schedule is suddenly loaded with the addition of Washington to the schedule. Penn State will face three of the four new Big Ten members with a road trip to USC and home games against UCLA and Washington. Penn State also gets Ohio State at home next season.

2025 Penn State Big Ten matchups

Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

Penn State will face just two of the new members in 2025, but that will be highlighted by a home game against Oregon. Penn State will still play Ohio State (on the road) and will make a trip to California to play UCLA. But no USC, Washington, or Michigan for the Nittany Lions in 2025.

2026 Penn State Big Ten matchups

Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

For the first time since joining the Big Ten, Penn State will not have a game scheduled against Ohio State as part of its Big Ten schedule in 2026. Instead, Penn State will face Michigan and Washington on the road and USC and Wisconsin at home. Penn State will also travel to Maryland.

USC is no stranger to Beaver Stadium, of course. There were some good battles in Penn State’s early Big Ten years.

And somebody feel free to inform Northwestern head coach David Braun that Penn State is scheduled to return to Evanston in 2026.

2027 Penn State Big Ten matchups

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

Penn State will face off with the Pacific Northwest expansion schools with a home game against Washington and a road game at Oregon, which should be awesome to see. Penn State will also get a home game with Michigan while Ohio State remains off the rotation for the Nittany Lions for a second season.

2028 Penn State Big Ten matchups

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA

Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC

Take a look at that home schedule that includes Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA (along with Iowa and Indiana). Penn State will be logging a few miles on the road schedule though with trips to Lincoln, Nebraska and Los Angeles to face USC.

The Big Ten's protected matchups

Here is a quick list of each matchup the Big Ten has taken measures to ensure is protected and played annually:

Illinois-Northwestern

Illinois-Purdue

Indiana-Purdue

Iowa-Minnesota

Iowa-Nebraska

Iowa-Wisconsin

Maryland-Rutgers

Michigan-Michigan State

Michigan-Ohio State

Minnesota-Wisconsin

Oregon-Washington

UCLA-USC

