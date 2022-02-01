Penn State’s updated 2022 class rankings ahead of signing day

It has been well documented to this point, both here and elsewhere, just how talented Penn State’s Class of 2022 appears to be. Highlighted by five-star players in quarterback Drew Allar, Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year and Maxwell Football High School Offensive Player of the Year running back Nicholas Singleton, and defensive force Dani Dennis-Sutton, the Penn State Class of 2022 has the potential to be the best recruiting class of the Big Ten era for the Nittany Lions. And it is certainly the best class signed so far by head coach James Franklin.

Penn State enjoyed a nice run sitting atop the national recruiting rankings, but they gave way to some of the other traditional recruiting powers approaching the early signing period and Penn State settled into a spot within the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings as the early signing period played out.

Now, with the traditional signing period about to open on Wednesday, it’s worth a quick look to see where Penn State sits as of now in the updated Class of 2022 rankings.

247Sports Weighs in on Penn State’s class

What 247Sports Says…

Penn State’s James Franklin has signed three five-stars in the 2022 cycle, the most of his tenure with the Nittany Lions per the 247Sports Composite. One of those elite talents is Nicholas Singleton, the nation’s top-ranked running back and quarterback Drew Allar, the fourth-best signal caller this cycle. Franklin recently signed a 10-year extension with the Nittany Lions, showing how much he cares about the program and the feelings being mutual from the other side. Penn State’s class currently rates No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Here are the updated class rankings as of Jan. 31, 2022:

On3: No. 7

247Sports: No. 6

ESPN: No. 6

Rivals: No. 7

Penn State is not expected to have much say in any of the signing day events beginning Wednesday, so its’ Class o 2022 is essentially locked up. As long as everything stays according to plan, however, Penn State is expected to welcome one last member of its Class of 2022 that was unable to be officially signed during the early signing period. Tyrece Mills, from Lackawanna Community College, claimed he planned to sign with Penn State during the traditional signing period after some transfer issues were sorted out for his eligibility prevented him from signing during the early signing period.

Outside of that, it would be somewhat shocking if Penn State lands any notable commitments on signing day. Of the offers that are still out there for recruits, Penn State doesn’t look to be in the mix for any recruits making big announcements on Wednesday.

Penn State’s final ranking may be impacted only by other schools making final touches on their recruiting classes, but it still looks as though Penn State has locked in a top 10 recruiting class to be very proud of.

