Penn State in two-horse race for top 2025 wide receiver target

Penn State is set to enter the most important period of their recruiting calendar as official visits officially get underway this weekend with Iose Epenesa coming into town.

The rest of the officials will begin the weekend of May 31 with tons of top targets visiting Happy Valley as James Franklin and his coaching staff look to start adding commitments to their class of 2025.

What has dominated the discourse this offseason is what the Nittany Lions are going to do in their wide receiver room. That was before they had four players depart in the transfer portal, led by their No. 1 guy, Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Marques Hagans has his work cut out for him and only has one receiver currently committed in the 2025 class.

But, they are hoping that changes during this period and it sounds like their current top target, Lex Cyrus, has narrowed things down to two schools ahead of his official to Penn State.

Ryan Snyder of On3 reports that his recruitment is likely between the Nittany Lions and South Carolina following a slew of visits to different top programs across the country this spring. Cyrus told him that Penn State is constantly communicating with him and are telling them that he is their top guy. The wide receiver also said they have a really good relationship (subscription required).

That would be reflected by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine who gives the Nittany Lions a massive 92.2% chance to land the four-star.

The Harrisburg, PA native has emerged as one of the top players at his position in the 2025 class, ranked as the 17th-best wide receiver and No. 109 player in the country by On3.

Cyrus is a 5-foot-10 speedster who has dominated on the track during his high school career, running a personal-best 10.45 seconds 100-meter dash that earned him a PIAA AAA win last spring.

