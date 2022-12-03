Penn State Twitter reacts to likely Rose Bowl matchup

Penn State is one giant step closer to playing in the Rose Bowl despite finishing in third place in the Big Ten East this season. But after Utah’s Pac-12 championship victory over USC on Friday night opened a door for Ohio State to get a second Big Ten team in the playoff, Penn State will not be making any apologies if it ends up making the trip to Pasadena to represent the Big Ten.

All indications at this point suggest Penn State will indeed be playing in the Rose Bowl, although the official bowl matchups will be locked in on Sunday afternoon as the College Football Playoff selection committee announces its playoff field and New Years Six bowl lineup. But No. 5 Ohio State is expected to mvoe into the top four ahead of two-loss USC, and No. 2 Michigan could be in a good spot regardless of what happens in the Big Ten championship game.

All that could be blocking Penn State from the Rose Bowl now could be a Purdue victory in the Big Ten championship against the Wolverines. Penn State fans will be pulling hard for Michigan on Saturday night. But on Friday night, Twitter was having fun celebrating the likelihood of Penn State heading to the Rose Bowl increasing in a big way.

But what will it cost?

Penn State celebrating a Utah win that virtually guarantees a PSU Rose Bowl berth but also likely leads to a playoff featuring Michigan and Ohio State pic.twitter.com/RI63JfD2HB — Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) December 3, 2022

A first-time matchup in the Rose Bowl

A Utah vs. Penn State Rose Bowl would be a lot of fun. The two schools have never played before. — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 3, 2022

Let's not count our chickens before they hatch...

Story continues

Everyone is forgetting Purdue still plays in 20 hours 😅 No Rose Bowl for Penn State… YET — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) December 3, 2022

Oh, this is going to be fun.

I know this isn't what anyone is thinking about rn but Penn state v Utah in the Rose Bowl is gonna be amazing. — Joshua Ferguson (Taylor's Version) 🦈 (@jfergy97) December 3, 2022

It's too early for the doubters to be out in full force

If it's Utah – Penn State in the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions will get smacked — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 3, 2022

The hype is already beginning for some

UTAH PENN STATE ROSE BOWL HYPE ME UP CANT WAIT FOR A GREAT GAME 🌹🌹🌹 — PsuPhillySports (@PsuPhillySports) December 3, 2022

Are we sure Penn State would want his notes?

“Tell Whittingham. I want him to know it was me.” -Lincoln Riley when USC’s detailed scouting report helps Penn State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl https://t.co/ONoQiBbiRS pic.twitter.com/1uRX6b4y2x — Mile High Brendan (@MileHighBrendan) December 3, 2022

Let the fun begin!

Penn State-Utah in Rose Bowl should be fun game. — Erick Smith (@ericksmith) December 3, 2022

Go Blue!

All that may be standing in the way of Penn State and the Rose Bowl is a Purdue upset of Michigan tomorrow night. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire