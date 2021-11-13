Penn State Twitter had enough of James Franklin after loss to Michigan

David Malandra Jr
·3 min read
After a fourth loss in five games, and with coaching rumors swirling about the future of Penn State head coach James Franklin, the head coach of the Nittany Lions in the targets of Penn State Twitter on Saturday afternoon. After a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State fans came out with their pitchforks on Twitter.

Fans on Twitter let their voices be heard, and let’s just say there was not a whole lot of optimism about the current state of the program under the leadership of James Franklin.

Franklin’s decision to try a fake field goal in the first quarter was just one of many moments catching the ire of Penn State Twitter. The fake field goal was blown up by Michigan and cost Penn State at least three points in the end.

Naturally, with Franklin having his name attached to coaching vacancies at other programs like LSU and USC (and soon to be Florida?), some fans are seemingly ready to help him pack his bags and head out of State College.

OK, this one was a good zinger…

