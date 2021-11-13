Penn State Twitter had enough of James Franklin after loss to Michigan

After a fourth loss in five games, and with coaching rumors swirling about the future of Penn State head coach James Franklin, the head coach of the Nittany Lions in the targets of Penn State Twitter on Saturday afternoon. After a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State fans came out with their pitchforks on Twitter.

Fans on Twitter let their voices be heard, and let’s just say there was not a whole lot of optimism about the current state of the program under the leadership of James Franklin.

James Franklin about to get his name mentioned for more job openings. — Mid Major Matt (@MidMajorMatt) November 13, 2021

Name a better combo than James Franklin and terrible 4th down plays, you can’t — Alin (@butters2120) November 13, 2021

Franklin’s decision to try a fake field goal in the first quarter was just one of many moments catching the ire of Penn State Twitter. The fake field goal was blown up by Michigan and cost Penn State at least three points in the end.

Related

WATCH: Penn State's fake field goal is blown up by Michigan

“James Franklin is a great coach”. I bet he wished he wouldn’t have called that crappy fake field goal from the 1 yard line — Joey Mansky (@manskyjoey) November 13, 2021

FRANKLIN SUCKS!!!!

Y WOULDN'T U CALL A TIMEOUT ON 4TH N 2 N TRY N GET UR BEST PLAYER IN THE GAME FOR THATTT PLAY?? TERRRIBLE!!! #WEARE — ⚡LaZeR⚡ (@BlackCat6666666) November 13, 2021

Story continues

Naturally, with Franklin having his name attached to coaching vacancies at other programs like LSU and USC (and soon to be Florida?), some fans are seemingly ready to help him pack his bags and head out of State College.

As aPenn State fan, I really don’t have a problem if James Franklin takes the LSU or USC job. Hasn’t been that good for a while now. — Dan Stephenson (@dpsteph66) November 13, 2021

Only James Franklin wouldn’t take a timeout before the biggest play of the game on a 4th and 2. Then proceed to throw a 20 yard prayer that never had a chance. This dude needs to go. — Drew (@drewtrate) November 13, 2021

Another day, another terrible play call in a crucial moment by James Franklin — Brice Odel (@datdude_brice43) November 13, 2021

Another game lost to James Franklin idiocy. Love to see it. — Good Take Tony (@ToeKneeP18) November 13, 2021

OK, this one was a good zinger…

I’m dressing up as a clown for Halloween next year. It’ll be cheap since I already have a penn state jersey #MICHvsPSU — ZeroDartThirty (@Smelliezs) November 13, 2021

It's actually sad to see Penn State's offense be this bad. The defense can only hold for so long but if your offense is helping out at all you cannot win these tight games. Embarrassing cause this team has weapons. — the suburban fob (@thesuburbanfob) November 13, 2021

Related

Instant Reaction: Penn State falls to Michigan late, 21-17 WATCH: Penn State scores game-tying TD on 4th down LOOK: Michigan fan Ric Flair calls out Penn State football on Twitter WATCH: Penn State's fake field goal is blown up by Michigan WATCH: Penn State converts trick punt after Michigan burns timeout

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.