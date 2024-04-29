Penn State’s Trey Potts gets mini camp invite with Kansas City Chiefs

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State running back Trey Potts will join the Kansas City Chiefs in mini-camp as an invite this summer.

Potts transferred to Penn State in 2023 from Minnesota. From 2019-22 with the Golden Gophers Potts played in 22 games and rushed 232 times for 1147 yards and 10 touchdowns. Potts had nine receptions for 37 yards, two kick returns for 42 yards and six punt returns for 65 yards.

Last season with the Nittany Lions, Potts rushed 21 times for 132 yards, had one pass completion for 11 yards and one touchdown, three receptions for 27 yards and one tackle.

