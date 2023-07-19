Penn State trending for two 4-star prospects with commitment dates set

With 22 players currently committed to Penn State in the class of 2024, James Franklin and his staff are now able to focus their attention on their top remaining uncommitted prospects they are still recruiting.

Two of those prospects have their commitment dates set with Penn State looking to be the leader in the clubhouse for both of them.

Liam Andrews is a four-star offensive lineman from Massachusetts who recently cut his list of schools down to three and announced his commitment date.

T.A. Cunningham is a major defensive line prospect from Florida. The four-star put out his top five list with his commitment date coming up as well.

Penn State fans won’t have to wait long to know if the Nittany Lions were able to land these targets. Andrews is expected to announce on July 21st and Cunningham one day later on July 22nd.

As of right now, it looks like Penn State is going to land both of these coveted prospects.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Nittany Lions a huge 93.4% chance to secure a commitment from Andrews. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball is also projecting the offensive lineman will land in State College. Lions247 Staff Writer, Tyler Calvaruso and Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, both predict Penn State lands the four-star.

Cunningham’s outlook is in a similar spot. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State with a 91.2% chance to land Cunningham. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball also predicts he’ll commit to the Nittany Lions. Calvaruso and Wiltfong again have predicted Penn State will secure the four-star defensive lineman.

Securing these commitments would be a major boost to the recruiting class that Franklin and his staff have put together.

Andrews is a 6’5″ 275 pound prospect who is rated as the 85th best player in the country and third best offensive lineman in 2024 according to On3’s industry rankings.

On3’s industry rankings have the 6’6″ 275 pound Cunningham as the 257th overall player in 2024 and the 28th best defensive line prospect.

Penn State currently sits at seventh in the national recruiting rankings according to 247Sports.

