Penn State transfer OL gets rating bump from 247Sports

It was a pretty good day to be a Penn State offensive lineman on the various recruiting services on Thursday, apparently. One of the newest additions to the program, Hunter Nourzad, received a slight rating bump from adjusted transfer ratings from analysts at 247Sports.

Nourzad, who made the decision to transfer to Penn State from Cornell, saw his player rating improve from 86 to 89 according to 247Sports. The commitment of Nourzad out of the transfer portal was a big recruiting victory for James Franklin, and perhaps the Nittany Lions got an even better player than they expected.

The transfer ratings adjustment was part of 247Sports evaluation process to take into account more information about transfer players while organizing and compiling updated team rankings for the upcoming season. Nourzad’s bump didn’t carry enough weight on its own to drastically alter Penn State’s overall ranking, but it sure does help boost the depth and quality of the offensive line heading into the new season. Nourzad was a big fish in the transfer portal for a number of power conference programs.

Nourzad’s ratings bump came on the same day a future Nittany Lion saw a similar enhancement on his recruiting profile. Jven Williams, a commit in the Class of 2023 and the top-rated recruit in the state of Pennsylvania, was upgraded to a five-star rating from analysts at On3. On top of that, Williams was elevated to the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country, sliding just ahead of another Penn State commit, Alex Birchmeier. Birchmeier was the first commitment for Penn State in the Class of 2023 and his commitment set the tone for a major focus on improving the offensive line in the Class of 2023.

