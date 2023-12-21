Penn State transfer OL commit flips to Big Ten rival

It was looking like Penn State was going to land a coveted offensive lineman out of the transfer portal during the early signing period, but another Big Ten program swept in with a flip of a key commitment. Alan Herron, who had committed to Penn State in the transfer portal from Division 2 Shorter University, has been officially signed by Maryland.

Maryland officially announced the signing of Herron with a post on social media on Thursday afternoon, providing a bit of a surprise to those following Penn State’s transfer portal activity this offseason. Herron committed to Penn State less than two weeks ago leading up to the opening of the early signing period, but a visit to Maryland’s campus for the Georgia native proved to be a game-changer in favor of the Terrapins.

Herron is the second decommitment Penn State suffered on the offensive line in this recruiting cycle. Deryc Plazz, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, FL, was the first and only decommitment for Penn State’s Class of 2024 before Herron’s flip. Plazz ended up staying a bit closer to home with a commitment to Miami.

Check out the latest transfer portal news for Penn State on our updated transfer tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire