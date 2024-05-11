Penn State transfer DB King Mack announces transfer to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide added more talent to its secondary. Penn State transfer defensive back King Mack announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Mack, the former top-100 safety prospect, spent one season in Happy Valley. The Florida native recorded three tackles in 13 games played. The majority of his playing time was spent on the Nittany Lions special teams unit.

Mack will add depth and talent to Alabama’s secondary. Alabama lost a total of six safeties following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season. The list includes Kristian Story, Caleb Downs, Jaylen Key (NFL), Jake Pope, Peyton Woodyard, and Tony Mitchell. Five of the six entered the transfer portal while Key is headed to the NFL.

Mack could see immediate playing time as Alabama is relatively thin in the secondary. It will be interesting to see what his role is on Kane Wommack’s defense next season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

