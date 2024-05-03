Penn State transfer DB King Mack expected to visit Alabama this weekend

The Alabama Crimson Tide are hosting multiple transfers for official visits this weekend. One of which includes Penn State Nittany Lions transfer safety King Mack.

Mack spent one season in Happy Valley. The native of Miami, Florida tallied three tackles for the Nittany Lions. He did appear in all 13 games, however. Coming out of high school, Mack was regarded as a consensus four-star prospect as well as a top-100 prospect.

Football runs in Mack’s family. His uncle, Keith Ferguson played football at Ohio State from 1977-1980. He is also a relative of Tremain Mack who played at Miami (FL) from 1993-1996.

Mack would help add depth and talent to Alabama’s safety room. The Crimson Tide currently have six safeties on the roster with two leaving this week in freshman Peyton Woodyard and sophomore Tony Mitchell. The addition of Mack could be very impactful in the near and distant future.

The current plan is for Penn State safety transfer King Mack to visit Alabama this weekend, a source tells @247sports. Mack was a Class of 2023 top-90 overall recruit.https://t.co/dlK1RuGvSZ pic.twitter.com/Biti2RAU0R — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 2, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire