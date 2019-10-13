Penn State touchdown taken off board after controversial replay review (Video)

A replay review took a touchdown off the board for Penn State on the road against Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Penn State controversially had a touchdown taken off the board late in the third quarter against Iowa.

After the Penn State defense forced a fumble deep in Iowa territory, Sean Clifford found tight end Pat Freiermuth over the middle for what appeared to be a 16-yard touchdown. Freiermuth had to extend to get the ball over the plane of the goal line, and the play was ruled a touchdown on the field.

As is the case with every score, the play was subject to a replay. And it was a long one. Eventually, it was determined that Freiermuth’s knee was down with the ball inside the 1-yard line but before crossing the plane. But if that was the case, the ABC broadcast did not show any angles that made that clear.

Even pylon cam made it look like a Penn State touchdown:

This Penn State touchdown — ruled a touchdown on the field — was overturned after a replay. They said his knee was down at the one-foot line before the ball crossed the plane. pic.twitter.com/xGgf6Iye6c — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 13, 2019

Usually when a play is that close, the replay officials defer to the call on the field. But the replay official on the scene in Iowa City apparently made a “judgement call” and saw enough to take away the Penn State touchdown.

The Big Ten's officials have basically told Iowa communications personnel that the Freiermuth overturn was a "judgment call" and that's that. No explanation of how the process toward the decision was made and none will be forthcoming. — David Jones (@djoneshoop) October 13, 2019

To make things more frustrating for Penn State fans, a holding penalties wiped out two other scores on the drive. On the play that preceded the pass to Freiermuth, a Journey Brown touchdown run was called back because of holding on Will Fries.

Following the replay review, Brown was stuffed for no gain on second-and-goal. On third down, C.J. Thorpe was also called for holding on an incomplete pass from Clifford. That pushed PSU back to the 21, yet Clifford was able to reel off a touchdown run on third down. But that play was called back for holding too, this time by guard Steven Gonzalez.

Eventually, PSU had to settle for a field goal to extend its lead to 10-6.

If Iowa comes back to win, that overturned touchdown is going to be heavily scrutinized.

